SHREVEPORT, La. - City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday against placing a moratorium on citations generated by the speed enforcement cameras in all school zones.
Their vote -- with two council members out of the chamber -- came after somewhat heated discussions earlier in the session.
The traffic cameras have been responsible for thousands of speeding citations going out since August of last year and a lot Shreveporters have been unhappy about it.
And that's prompted thousands of calls to council members from citizens complaining of unfair tickets.
Mark Frazier, a representative of Blue Line Solutions, addressed the council to talk about changes that will be coming up. One council member commended Blue Line for all it has done.
"I don't think it's right that we penalize your company for things the city did wrong. The previous administration and the new administration. You provide a service to us and you've done exactly what you said you were going to do. We need more cameras. Shreveport is a mess right now. We have crime everyday. In my community where I live and the people I represent is black and brown people that are crying out for more cameras in their area," said Councilwoman Ursula Bowman.
Councilman Jim Taliaferro was the author of the resolution calling for a moratorium. He wanted to see some of the issues regarding flashing lights, school zone times and other operational features of the enforcement system worked out before any more tickets were written. However, he was the only one voting in favor of his resolution.
Frazier told the council Blue Line Solutions will order flashing lights for all school zones. He also reminded the council there's a 10-mile per hour buffer for all tickets, meaning drivers must be going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit to get a ticket.
Additionally, Frazier is committed to seeing that side streets to school zones will have signs installed. And the company will open a satellite office in Shreveport to deal with complaints and issues.