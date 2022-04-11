SHREVEPORT, La. – Fair Grounds Fields’ days are numbered.
The baseball field that’s been closed for a decade is scheduled for demolition soon.
A contractor as been selected to tear down the stadium. The city is in the process of executing a contract, which should take about 30 days. Once it’s signed, a notice to proceed will be issued, communications director Marquel Sennet said.
There have been many grassroots efforts to save the facility. One man several years ago formed a non-profit, with the hope of raising money to lease the stadium and renovate it.
But estimates to bring it back to life reached into the millions of dollars.
Then there were the bats. A large bat colony took up residence inside the empty facility after the people moved out.
Fair Grounds Field, which opened in 1986, was first home to the Shreveport Captains AA professional minor league baseball team. It last hosted professional baseball in 2011 with another team that adopted the Shreveport Captains name in the Independent League.