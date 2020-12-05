The Shreveport Rugby Club was doing some work this weekend, but it wasn't on a field in a match.....
It was on the lights at A.C. Steere park. The city supplied the lights, the guys that love to play rugby year around supplied the rest.
"A.C. Steere has been the home of Shreveport Rugby since 1977, so we take ownership of this place and we understand that all government agencies and a lot of people are affected by Covid cutbacks. We kind of made the offer for the manpower and equipment to replace the lights here so we could practice on Tuesday's and Thursday's 6:30 to 8:00. The city apparently had some manpower issues, so they decided to take us up on the offer," said Kayne O'neal of the Shreveport Rugby Club.
Shreveport Rugby hasn't been able to play a match this year because of Covid restrictions, but they're hoping to play a compressed season starting in March.