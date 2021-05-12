SHREVEPORT, La. – Amazon got the official go-ahead Tuesday for construction of its robotics fulfillment center when the city of Shreveport issued the required construction permit.
The permit was issued to applicant Macgregor Associate Architects for construction of a five-story building with more than 3 million square feet of space. The permit fee for the $217 million project was almost $700,000.
A foundation only permit was issued in April, which green-lighted the contractor, Ryan Companies U.S., Inc., to begin the dirt work. The foundation work is valued at almost $6.4 million.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the formal announcement about Amazon’s plans Friday following months of not-so-secret preparations that KTBS documented since January through public records.
The fulfillment center will be largest Amazon property in Louisiana, creating about 1,000 direct jobs, 1,118 indirect jobs and 800 construction jobs. It’s expected to open in September 2022.
The center will include contemporary robotics technology, inventory and shipping operations in a multi-level building where employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.
It’s being built on a 135-acre site on Corporate Drive that is near the Caddo Correctional Center and bordered by Twelve Mile Bayou. It has access to interstates 20, 220 and 49.