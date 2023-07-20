SHREVEPORT, La. - City leaders gathered Thursday to offer a new way to combat the violent crime issue Shreveport is facing.
“If you don't have any peace, you are in trouble,” said Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green.
Green introduced his new movement called Now Peace. He hopes this will be another tool the city can use to combat violent crime.
“We need to embrace ideas that we never thought about before. Who knows? The Golden Nugget can be right there in our hand,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
Ribbons will be placed around the city at various locations. He's hoping it will help keep his message in people’s minds.
“Just imagine that when we have the rally that people will leave there with flags on their cars all in their hand saying, now peace. Then it sends a message to your brain as to I need to do my part to make peace,” said Green.
So far this year there have been 44 homicides in city limits. Officials said police can't solve this issue alone.
“It's coming together as a whole to say what we don't want to see in our city,” said Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor.
“I think everyone can reach out and touch someone in a positive way and it will make a difference,” said Smith.
There will also be a Now Peace rally to bring the community together at Airport Park. A date has not been set yet.