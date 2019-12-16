SHREVEPORT, La. Community leaders, concerned citizens and lawmakers met on Monday to talk about fighting crime in Shreveport. One of the biggest concerns raised by some residents in attendance was deescalation of tensions between police and citizens. Several residents voiced their concerns about what they perceive as a lack of respect shown by some officers when showing up in their neighborhoods. Also discussed Monday evening, parenting skills. Many attendees felt that police and city officials should not be required to do the jobs that parents should be doing at home.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond was in attendance.
"What I said today is that we need something different," Raymond said. "This doesn't need to be the same old conversation of what the police can do better. This needs to be the conversation of what citizens can do better in working in cohesion with the police department."
Overall, the common discussion point was to create a better partnership between citizens and law enforcement. A follow-up meeting is planned for mid-January 2020 to prioritize the ideas and discuss strategies.