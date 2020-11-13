SHREVEPORT, La. – Spending has rebounded in Caddo Parish despite several summer months of gloomy sales following the onset of the pandemic.
Those improved numbers play into the city of Shreveport’s proposed 2021 budget, which is getting the once-over this weekend in preparation for passage next month.
Review sessions with department heads begin at 3 p.m. today, are spread throughout the day Saturday and will be held Sunday if needed. All is in preparation for the City Council’s public hearing on the budget set for Nov. 20 and adoption of budget ordinances on Dec. 8.
The November sales tax report reflects a .5% increase in revenue for the city of Shreveport through October, going from $104.4 million to almost $104.9. Parishwide, collections are up .3%, increasing from $202.5 million to $203.2 million.
As for the city’s budget, the general fund – the fund that serves as an umbrella for many services such as police, fire, public works, the mayor’s office, parks and recreation – heavily relies upon sales tax revenue as it accounts for 59% of the total. However, city officials are still budgeting that conservatively, estimating sales tax revenue in 2021 at $123.8 million, which is the same amount budgeted this year.
Overall, the general fund budget is projected at almost $232.4 million, a 9% increase from the 2020 budget. Revenue is estimated at $219.4 million, a 3% increase over this year. That’s primarily due to an increase in the fund balance.
Expenditures are set at $227 million, an increase of 8% from the 2020 budget. The extra spending is blamed on equipment purchases in the amount of $17.8 million.
City departments initiated cuts to absorb increases in retirement contributions, as well as the 2% longevity increase for public safety. Employees are the city’s biggest expense, accounting for 67% of expenses.
Projected operating reserves are almost $5.3 million.
Here’s a look at other parts of the city’s proposed budget:
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS
Budget set at more than $1.1 billion, representing a total of 152 capital projects. The amount includes prior appropriations approved by the council.
Examples include $2 million for riverfront building improvements, almost $8.4 for festival site development, $3.8 million for SPAR Arts Center replacement, $2.4 million for new fire Station No. 8, $1.2 million for Shreveport Common, $2.5 million for bridge replacement, $7.3 million for neighborhood street improvements, $20.8 million for citywide street improvements, $7.5 million for traffic signal improvements.
RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT FUND
Budget set at $7.8 million, a 17% decrease from 2020 due to COVID-19 impact. Gaming revenue represents $6 million. Revenue from casino rent is $1 million, unchanged from this year. Civic Center appropriations are funded at $800,000 and the Neighborhood Investment Program is funded at $125,000.
STREETS SPECIAL REVENUE FUND
Budget is $13 million, representing a 56% increase from 2020. In 2021, $3 million from the revenue fund will be transferred to the general fund. That leaves $10 million for street projects.
DEPARTMENT OF WATER/SEWERAGE ENTERPRISE FUND
Budget is $159.6 million, a 10% increase over the 2020. The fund covers mandated utility infrastructure repairs from the 2013 consent decree imposed by the Department of Justice and Department of Environmental Quality.
SOLID WASTE ENTERPRISE FUND
Budget is set at almost $17.8 million, with $5.5 million coming from the solid waste collection fee. The general fund will subsidize this fund by $1.1 million.
CONVENTION CENTER HOTEL FUND
The fund is used to pay debt service and related hotel expenses. The 2021 operating budget for the hotel includes $5.7 million in revenue and $6.2 in expenses, allowing the hotel to contribute $283,644 toward future capital replacement but not funding toward the hotel debt service payments.
The budget and financial reporting for hotel operations is provided by the third-party management of HRI Lodging. The hotel budget is almost $9 million in the hole because of COVID-19 impact. The negative fund balance represents the amount of the hotel debt service that’s been subsidized by the fund.
SHREVEPORT CONVENTION CENTER
The Shreveport Convention Center opened in 206 and this fund was created in 2011 to account for the operating subsidy to the fund. All revenue and expenses are collected and paid by the third-party management, SMG. The city ensures activity of the center is included in the financial statements.
In 2021, the Convention Center will receive $2 million for operational costs from the Riverfront Development Fund, which is a 15% increase from 2020 due to COVID-19 revenue shortfall.
DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUND
This fund collects the additional sales tax revenues generated by the Red River Entertainment District, which the city began managing in mid-2012, because of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. The 2021 appropriation is $80,200, which is down significantly from prior years due to a decrease in operating reserves.
Funds have been used in recent years to do deferred maintenance such as roof replacements of all tenant spaces and replace air conditioning in others.
Expected rental revenue from the district will be used for necessary day-to-day operations, maintenance and improvements. It will be necessary to evaluate the city’s future management of the RRED, the budget document states.
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Estimated revenue for 2021 is almost $1.4 million. About $362,000 comes from parking services.
DOWNTOWN PARKING ENTERPRISE FUND
The budget for this fund is $1.2 million, a decrease of 12% due to COVID-19. The temporary closures of downtown offices due to governmental decrees and proclamations impacted parking revenue.
The 2021 operating reserve for this fund is estimated at $843,400. As funding becomes available, the city uses assets generated from the fund to pursue further enhancement of parking facilities in the downtown area.
METROPOLITAN PLANNING COMMISSION FUND
The 2021 budget is $1.6 million. About $923,000 comes from the general fund and an additional $75,000 from the riverfront fund.
Caddo Parish contributes $280,000 toward operations. The balance is provided through user fees.
SPORTRAN BUDGET
Budget is set at $14.3 million, which is about $50,000 more than this year. About $13.8 million will be used for operations and $513,750 will go into the capital budget for use as match on Federal Transit Administration grants.
The city’s overall general fund contribution is $4.5 million, which is about a $2.5 million decrease from the 2020 budget.
AIRPORT ENTERPRISE FUND
The fund shows an increase of $878,100 from 2020. Even though it reflects total operating reserves of $9.1 million, most of that is designated reserves for specified projects or lease agreements. The undesignated portion is only $7.4 million.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT FUND
The budget is $24 million, which is an increase of 13%. It includes $890,500 subsidy and grants match from the general fund. Most of fund is made up of federal and state grants that are spent on housing, business development, special programs and workforce investment opportunities programs.
SHREVEPORT REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SPECIAL REVENUE FUND
In 2000, the City Council created this fund to acquire and land-bank vacant adjudicated properties for future projects in designated redevelopment areas. The fund has not been active since 2006 and has a current fund balance of $4,000 that carried over from prior years.