SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is making progress in efforts to repair problems that led to a city-wide boil advisory.
Thursday afternoon, the city issued a news releasese stating that repairs have now been made at two of the sites with damaged structures.
The Linwood water tank at the corner of Flournoy Lucas and Stevens Road and the elevated ground storage site at 70th and Pines Road have been restored.
During a news conference, Qiana Maples-Lars, Superintendent of Water Purification said the advisory was issued after drones used by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals found holes in top of several water tanks during a routine inspection.
Lars continued that because the towers are 200 feet in the air specialized techniques must be used. Shreveport has contracted with Wicker Construction out of south louisiana to make the necessary repairs.
The repair timetable is estmated to last a few days dependant on the weather.
Lars says the city's water supply shows no signs of contamination and that the boil advisory was issued as a precaution.
Water Department officials do not believe that the northern portion of the city has been impacted but
are issuing a system-wide boil advisory out of an abundance of caution.
The system is in compliance with microbiological testing and the results haven’t given any indication of
contamination.
It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it
for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been
brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or
pouring it from one clean container to another)
The boil advisory is expected to be lifted once the repairs are made and satisfactory test results are
obtained.