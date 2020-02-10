SHREVEPORT, La. – A court hearing will be held this spring on a lawsuit city Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. filed on Jan. 22, alleging the city of Shreveport is not doing its part to pay mandated expenses of his office.
Caldwell said the city is required to provide “reasonable and necessary operating expenses” of the marshal’s office. That includes buying supplies, telephone service, equipment maintenance, computers and automobile expenses.
But each year the marshal’s office spends between $700,000 and $900,000 in “expenses of operation and maintenance,” the lawsuit states.
Caldwell said he’s provided the city with a proposed budget every year since 2007 but the city has refused to pay. And he said that’s cost his office $9.7 million since 2008.
He’s covered the expenses from the city marshal’s discretionary account, “which is nearly exhausted. As such, the city marshal may not be able to operate in the near future,” he said in the lawsuit.
Caldwell is asking for the city to reimburse his office for expenses since 2008 as well as costs moving forward. He called the lawsuit a last resort after multiple attempts to resolve the issue with city leaders.
"We have tried negotiation for years, and when they think they're going to do something and give us what we're asking for, they'd renege on it," Caldwell told KTBS.
A letter dated October 19, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote to Caldwell, "It is the opinion of this office that the city is responsible for all expenses incurred by the city marshal's office for its continuing operation, assuming that the expenses are 'reasonable and necessary.'"
Per its policy, the city would not comment on the lawsuit since it involves pending litigation.
A hearing was first set for March 9 in Caddo District Court, but a docket entry filed Thursday states the hearing was reset for May 11.