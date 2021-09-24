SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport’s city marshal has sued the city and others involved in the City Court system, seeking to retain full control over access to a major source of his revenue.
The city wants money that the marshal’s office receives for things like serving civil court papers to go directly into Shreveport’s general fund rather than a “discretionary fund” controlled by the marshal. City Court judges say they are acting on the recommendations of an auditor.
City Marshal Charlie Caldwell wants to maintain the status quo. He has filed two suits – one against the city, in which a judge sided with him – and a second one against City Court’s judges and clerk, which is scheduled for a hearing next week in Caddo District Court.
Caldwell will ask a judge to stop the money from going to the city’s general fund, where the city budget determines how much money individual departments receive.
The city pays for salaries and benefits of the marshal’s employees. Fees for things like serving court papers go directly to the marshal and are used to pay for office supplies and equipment, automobiles and training.
Caldwell maintains the revenue at issue is hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and he can’t depend on the city to fund what he needs to run his office.
“The city does not give us an operating budget. The only thing the city does is pay our salaries and benefits,” said Deputy Marshal Jonathan Ponder. “When a light bulb goes out, we have to fix it ourselves – literally.”
City Judge Pam Lattier, in a July e-mail to Caldwell, said the judges were acting on the advice of an auditor when they stopped sending the money directly to the marshal’s office beginning Aug. 1.
The city has said in court filings that Caldwell has enough money in his discretionary fund to pay for things outside the city doesn’t cover.
In a suit filed last year over who pays what, a Caddo judge ordered the city to pay Caldwell $1.5 million for some of his office expenses. The city is challenging the judge’s calculations and has asked for a new hearing.