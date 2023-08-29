SHREVEPORT, La. – City Council Chairman James Green may not be a “certain person” much longer.
At a traffic stop in June by Shreveport police, Green asserted he was a “certain person” and that’s why he had a badge and what he called a commission card from the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office. He also said he had a state police badge.
But Green can expect a call soon from City Marshall James Jefferson asking him to return the badge and card.
Jefferson only learned of Green’s traffic stop on Friday. Thinking the stop had just happened, Jefferson called a SPD assistant chief to tell him his officers could take the card and badge away from Green, said Jonathan Ponder, public information officer for the marshal’s office.
“We will be reaching out to get it back from him,” Ponder said Tuesday.
Green’s actions do not reflect well on the marshal’s office, Ponder said.
Green boasted during the June 21 traffic stop the card and badge made him a “certain person” and exempt from answering questions about them. Green was initially stopped for a window tint violation. He was given a verbal warning and not ticketed.
The interaction was caught on one of the officer’s body cameras. Green referred to himself several times as a “certain person” and that’s why he had the card and badges.
But Ponder explained the card Green has is not an actual commission card. It does not carry an oath of office or in any way symbolize the person in possession of it is an actual deputy marshal with powers or authority.
It’s more so just a card recognizing the holder as a “honorary” deputy marshal. At one time, however, during the administration of the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., the cards were given to those considered “special deputies.” But that designation later changed to “honorary” because “special deputy” was too close to being confused with being an actual deputy, Ponder said.
Prior city marshals have given cards to pastors, elected officials or those considered dignitaries. Jefferson has only renewed a few honorary cards for officials associated with funeral homes and a couple of ministers, Ponder said. But the practice is something Jefferson was already steering away from when he was chief deputy under Caldwell, and he’s given even more consideration of doing away with it since being elected.
Ponder confirmed Jefferson did not give the card or badge to Green. A check also was made in the office to make sure no one else printed a card for Green, and there was no record of that being done.
The honorary cards do have expiration dates that correspond to the sitting marshal’s term. It’s likely Green’s, given during Caldwell’s term, expires in 2026. Caldwell died last year in a boating accident and Jefferson was elected earlier this year to fill the unexpired term.
As far as Green’s claim during the traffic stop he did not have to answer the officers’ questions about his card, that’s “definitely not correct,” Ponder said.
Anyone given a card is told not to “flash it.” It holds no authority or power and cannot be used to “get out of tickets,” Ponder said, describing the card as more like a “show piece.”
KTBS asked for a copy of any list maintained by the marshal’s office of who has been issued the cards. Ponder said they are in the process of updating that list and other information in the marshal’s office with the change of administration. Ponder said he would provide a copy of whatever list he has next week.
KTBS also has reached out to the Troop G PIO to get information about the state police badge, or patch as Green also refers to it, that Green has in his possession. KTBS has not yet received a response.