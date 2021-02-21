BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker has announced that the Homeland Security Office and Louisiana Army National Guard will begin the distribution of free water to Bossier residents today, Feb. 21, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The City of Bossier says distribution will take place at the Bossier Civic Center on 620 Benton Road.
Residents are being asked to drive to the main entrance of the center to receive one case of water while supplies last.
Water distribution will resume Monday at 7:00 a.m. until the supply is exhausted.