The year of 1984 was a heartbreaking time for the City of De Queen.
That summer four officers lost their lives on the way to a fellow law enforcement officer's funeral.
De Queen Police Chief Scott Simmons says the city has recently dedicated four different streets to each of the officers.
"We're very honored to do this and we're very honored to do this for the families," said Simmons.
In June 1984, Arkansas State Trooper Louis Bryant was killed in a traffic stop, about 5 miles east of De Queen on Highway 71.
De Queen Police Capt. William Mills, Sgt. Roy Brewer, Patrolman Bill Gilham and Patrolman Herman Jones were all riding together in the same patrol car on the day of Bryant's funeral.
The men were part of a 20-car caravan of police cars.
"They were attending his funeral procession, in which they were going to Texarkana. Whenever they got to Ashdown, there was an accident where the four officers were killed," explained Chief Simmons.
Chief Simmons say the officers were killed when a gravel truck overturned on top of their patrol unit.
At the time of the accident, there were seven officers employed with the department.
"That one particular incident took the lives of four of them. It was over half of the department," said Simmons.
The loss was shocking to the small community who were then tasked with rebuilding the police department.
32 years later, Chief Simmons says they've never forgotten.
The police department will host a ceremony on Friday, March 24th honoring the fallen officers at 2 p.m. in the National Guard Armory.
The public is invited to attend.
"We're glad to do this for them and for the family," said Simmons.