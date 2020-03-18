MARSHALL, Texas. -- People in Marshall are adjusting to the new normal amid a public health crisis. There are no Coronavirus cases in Harrison County, but there are confirmed cases nearby like in Gregg, Smith, and Rusk counties Caddo Parish.
County and City officials had another response meeting on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said it's to make sure everyone in every department and organization are working together.
They discussed possible changes for the fire department, the police department and hospital operations.
They also discussed how protocol and the way they take and respond to calls may be changing.
"Protocols start to evolve,” Cooper said. “How we receive calls. How we respond to calls. How we're going to be operating in the near future. We're also looking at developing a potential action plan do decide on what happens if things start to expand."
Cooper say they may closing the fire department to the general public and encouraging everyone to call or pay their bills online.
Marshall has some changes already in place. City hall is closed during normal business hours and they're only taking people by appointment or drive through only.
Court dockets and jury duty has been suspended, however, citizens can still pay traffic tickets online as well.
The library is closed to foot traffic but they're doing something new with curbside assistance where anyone can reserve books online and pick them up right outside the building.
This is similar to how they're encouraging restaurants to operate as well with carry out and delivery orders only.
"Some of our local banks are continuing on with their lobby hours suspended to foot traffic while they still keep their drive-throughs and ATMs open,” said Stormy Nickerson, Marshall’s Public Information Officer. So, it is a world that's changing for a short time period. We're going to get through this, but we just have to be patient and work together."
Nickerson says city commission will have its regular meeting on Thursday at 6pm.
They encourage anyone who is feeling sick or not comfortable coming to the meeting to just stream the meeting from home.
Citizens can still submit a public comment through the city's Facebook live or Nickerson says citizens can email her at nickerson.stormy@marshalltexas.com.
Meanwhile, Marshall Independent School District has cancelled all school activities for this entire week because of the outbreak of COVID-19. On Tuesday, they started a meal service to help feed students while they're out.
Marshall ISD is literally going the extra mile and delivering to students who can't make it to the three pick up locations.
Those are David Crocket Elementary, Price T. Young Elementary, and Marshall High School. They are all serving breakfast and lunch grab and go style every day this week from 11 a.m. to 12-30 p.m. The service is free to any students 18 and under. Marshall ISD officials say students do not have to attend the school they are picking up from.
"We have fed so far in a couple of days 200 kids at each of our locations,” said Andy Chilcoat, Executive Director for student services for Marshall ISD. “We found that there are some students that aren't close enough to get to our campuses. So we have started delivering meals and that has added about 50-60 more students."
"I think it's good though, for the needy families that don't have a lot of food,” said one parent, Tammy Fuller, “It helps them. So I think getting the lunches is a good thing."
“Yes, like a lot, so we're about to go try this grocery thing again and see, but I really do appreciate you and this will help other people as well,” another parent Dawayla Johnson.
As of right now, students are only out this week. Chilcoat says there will be a meeting later on this week to discuss if they will keep schools closed.
If a need a child's meal delivered, send an email to chilcoata@marshallisd.com or call 903-930-8266.
For more updates on Marshall’s changes, click here.