MARSHALL, Texas - The City of Marshall has issued a boil water advisory after a break in a 10-inch water main break Monday night.
City officials say water department workers were able to isolate the 10-inch main so that repairs could start Tuesday.
The boil water notice is for the residents located in the following areas: East Avenue, North Grove Street, and Decatur Street.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.