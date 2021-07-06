MARSHALL, TX. - On April 22, 2021, the Cradle of Entrepreneurship Program was presented and approved by the City Council. The program will provide technical and financial assistance through the use of mentors to start-ups that are ready for the next level.
Through participating mentors and providers, the program will customize resources for start-ups in addition to building their networking capacity, increasing their connections locally and regionally, and strengthening their business skill sets. Any entrepreneur or mentor interested in participating in the Cradle of Entrepreneurship Program can go to startupmarshall.com to start the application process.
Whether you have just an idea, a business plan, a shovel-ready project, or even a home-based operation they are ready for you. A panel of judges from the Cradle of Entrepreneurship Board will evaluate and select the best entrepreneurial teams or startups based on the business plan presented. Up to five entrepreneurs will be selected to receive financial and in-kind funding. Throughout the year, the program will continue to work with applicants not selected so they’re ready for the next round of funding.
If you are a business mentor, involved in a successful business, learning institution, or have a product or service that could help entrepreneurs in this program, please go to startupmarshall.com and sign up. You can become part of the foundation of our ecosystem of entrepreneurs and mentors that will bring success and innovation to Marshall.
For those who may not have access to the internet or encounter internet issues please visit the Community & Economic Development office, located in City Hall on the first floor, for a copy of the application. It is time to rev up our local engine of growth and establish a clear message that business startups happen here, in Marshall, Texas.