MARSHALL, TX. - The City of Marshall has been advised on Saturday of additional residents who lack water pressure or have no water at this time.
Public Works crews will be working continuously on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Their task is to diagnose and repair service line breaks in the 300 block of Pinecrest, 300 block of Benita Drive, 600 block of S. Grove Street, 400 block of Mark Street, 300 block of Albemarle, 300 block of Stephens, corner of Sanford & Grafton, and corner of Scoggins & West Houston.
While there are breaks, Public Works employees have attributed pressure problems to many smaller distribution system issues and private buildings and residences.
Identifying these locations is made more challenging due to the current weather conditions and snow accumulation on the ground.
Currently, the City of Marshall asks those with water to assist other citizens in need. If you see a break not listed previously, report it to the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487.
The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
The City of Marshall would like to remind all citizens to continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption. Citizens are asked to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.