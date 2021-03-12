MINDEN, La. -- The city of Minden is offering relief to utility customers in response to what's expected to be high-than-usual utility bills for the month of February.
The city on Friday posted a message to residents saying it is working to minimize the impact on customers' bills by spreading the extra cost of electricity incurred last month over the next 26 months to "avoid over burdening our utility customers."
The city contracts with SWEPCO for electrical service and for the past few years has battled higher costs. The contract runs through 2028 and reflects a pass-through of costs associated with SWEPCO's electrical generation, leaving the city with no control over the bills.
While the customer's base rate has not changed, energy use during the record-breaking stretch in February and costs of fuel at the power plants will impact bills.
The fuel costs to generate electricity "increased substantially," according to the city.
SWEPCO is working with utility regulators in each state to minimize the impact of the fuel costs on the bills.
"The 'fuel factor' used to calculate the power generation fuel cost on the bill is adjusted to make sure customers pay only SWEPCO's actual fuel costs that are passed on to the city of Minden. SWEPCO is prohibited from making a profit on fuel costs," the city states.