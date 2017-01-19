It's been nearly two years since a tornado touchdown in Nashville, Arkansas.
The disaster claimed two lives, and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes.
Within the last year, the community has banded together and helped rebuild.
On May 10th, 2015, an EF 2 tornado ripped through Nashville killing a young married couple, injuring several others and damaging or destroying more than 100 homes.
"Looking back it was bad, but it could have been a lot worse," said Billy Ray Jones, Nashville, Arkansas Mayor.
Jones says clean-up efforts began immediately.
The community rallied together to clear roadways, remove power lines and trees, and rebuild homes.
Jones says nearly 90 percent of the city was back to normal within six months.
While the city took on the brunt of the tornado damage, Howard County Judge Kevin Smith says they were also tasked with cleaning up debris left behind from the powerful winds.
"In my lifetime, we've never had any thing like that here in this area. We've always skipped that," said Smith.
While neighborhoods are back to normal, some broken trees still stand as reminders of the disaster.
Smith says he'll never forget how the community united to rebuild.
"Everybody pulled together and took care of it. We live in a unique place," explained Smith.
Mayor Jones says the tornado in 2015 was the worst natural disaster the city had experienced since the ice storm nearly 20 years ago.