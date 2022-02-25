tempImageeZGmn7.jpg

NATCHITOCHES,La.--The city currently has their first black mayor in office, the second black police chief and the first black president of Northwestern State University.

  • Ronnie Williams Jr.-Mayor
  • Nikeo Collins-Police Chief
  • Marcus Jones- Northwestern State University President

"I can't say consciously I thought I would be the mayor of Natchitoches or the first black mayor, but looking back in terms of what I was interested in, I can see how things have come together in my life," said Williams Jr. 

"I came here and I stayed here, I worked my way up the ranks to become the chief, years ago that may have been difficult for a person to obtain that," said Collins.

"To have seen diversity represented in the ranks of the faculty and the diversity in student and staff, having that growth on a campus like Northwestern helps to produce better and more equipped students to be globally competitive," said Jones.

