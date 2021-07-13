RUSTON, La. - The City of Ruston is excited to launch a new and innovative program that will actively recruit a knowledge-based workforce to the Ruston area. There are only a few programs similar to it in the country and this is the only program for the State of Louisiana. The “Welcome to Ruston” program and its participants will pioneer a pivotal expansion and reimagining of economic opportunities for the community.
Historically across Louisiana, upon the conclusion of higher education, the majority of graduates transition into introductory workforce positions and relocate outside the state of Louisiana. However, with remote job opportunities becoming the new normal, the City of Ruston would like to welcome you back.
“Ruston is a special place where friends, family and community mean something. As Mayor of Ruston, I’m proud to represent a community that has so much to offer its citizens,” said Mayor Ronny Walker.
“We know our local universities and their students provide so much to our community, and now the Welcome to Ruston program allows us to continue that relationship beyond graduation and begin to return that favor,” commented Andrew Halbrook, Public Works Utilities Manager. The “Welcome to Ruston” program provides a ten- thousand- dollar grant to qualified individuals who will relocate back to Ruston, with a priority given to La Tech and Grambling State alumni. Additionally, they know this program will have a tremendous impact on the regional and state economies. Dr. Patrick Scott, an Economics Professor at Louisiana Tech University, estimates this program will bring a value-added benefit of $22,892,338 over the three-year life of the initial opportunity.
Program participant David McCandelless explains, “This program is perfect for me. My family is here. We have great schools and I feel like it's just an overall better quality of life! Plus, we're still close enough to large cities - it's an easy drive.”
This innovative new program steps forward to bring the best and brightest back home. Ruston strives for continuous progress and improvement in the city and the quality of life for residents. Although relocation takes special effort, there is plenty more to gain in coming back home such as a lower cost of living and lower median home prices than many locations. Familiar faces and a kindhearted community await you. Ruston offers miles of greenways and trails, designed for your favorite outdoor recreation and exercise. Residents and visitors also enjoy some of the nation’s top facilities for youth & collegiate sports. If you are ready to make Ruston home again and would like more information about this program and how you can participate, visit www.welcometoruston.org.