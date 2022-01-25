RUSTON, La. - The city of Ruston officially opened its new indoor sports complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
The facility will be open to a variety of sports like basketball, pickleball and volleyball.
"We had facilities, but they were old, we did not own a gym. City over 125 years old and never owned a gymnasium," Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said.
The complex was built with tournaments in mind. Ruston has already scheduled multiple tournaments in the future that will bring visitors to the city.
"When we have events, we have anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people who actually come, spending the night in hotels, regionally hotels and restaurants. That is, that's the reason we built it was to bring dollars in from outside," Walker said.
The new facility will also be available for large events and conferences. Also inside the building is a concession area and a large meeting room.
Anyone interested in visiting can go to rustonsportscomplex.com.