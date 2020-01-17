SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just when Shreveport water customers thought they were close to getting money back from the city for overbilling -- think again.
Plaintiffs attorney Jerry Harper says that as mediation began last month to settle lawsuits, the city pulled a surprise. It filed a request with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the district court ruling that said the city overcharged customers for more than a decade -- and now must pay them back.
"Immediately upon discovering some flaw in your system, you correct it, one way or the other. You don't just keep overbilling," Harper says of the city's mishandling of the issue. "In this case the city overbilled for two years after we filed suit against them -- before ever erecting this argument."
The city declined comment. Instead they gave KTBS-3 News their filing to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. They essentially claim the trial court was wrong to hold the city liable for damages for its flawed monthly meter reading.
"There's nothing surprising or new in the city's arguments to the court of appeal. Those arguments were all rejected by Judge (Mike) Pitman, who's a very able trial judge."
Harper also notes that the city council recently legalized Shreveport's old practice of rounding up on water consumption. That's part of what got the city into this situation. But it's one area where both sides did settle in mediation.
Harper says they settled on $6 million dollars for that. But he says that's the smallest part of the damage claim.
The biggest part for residential customers remains unsettled.
That's where Harper says the city uses more days than there are in a month to figure people's sewer rates in the winter months.
The plaintiffs will file their response to the city's appeal with the 2nd Circuit. And that court will decide whether to hear the appeal.
Harper says the appeal will force them to start the legal process all over again for much of the litigation. That means more legal bills for Shreveport taxpayers and a delay getting reimbursed.
Harper estimates that about 60,000 residential customers are owed a total of about $25 million.