SHREVEPORT, La- If you have been near Downtown Shreveport in the Allendale area, you may have noticed new development within the past few months. This is a part of the City of Shreveport’s Choice Neighborhoods that will include mixed income and mixed-use development. The area is called Bayou Grande.
The first portion could be completed between October to December 2021. This is a product of a $24.2 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from HUD.
This will be developed in stages. The City of Shreveport has already completed the first two phases of housing, which is Renaissance at Allendale and Cora Allen. This development will have about 328 units where residents will pay based on their income.
Tracey Graham spoke on the different phases for Bayou Grande. She is the Bureau Chief of Special Programs and Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Manager for The City of Shreveport.
“Phase three is what we're looking at here, 68 units of multi-family mixed income use apartments,” said Graham. ”The next phase will be 68. Phase five will be the phase where there'll be retail. And then there'll be all types of amenities in those apartments. So, if you think about a fitness center, everything that any other apartment complex has, these apartments will have.”
The final phase will be building a living space for seniors.
They will also assist residents with the help of Volunteers of America and other partners.
“There's money being used to actually build up the people that's going to be living in the housing,” said Graham. “So, this is very holistic. That's why I really love this program, it really looks at every angle of the person, finding out what their needs are. Because again, if a family doesn't have childcare, someone can't go to work. So, it's not that they don't want to, they just don't have that resource.”
The City of Shreveport will help in other areas such as health and education.
The city also said that residents displaced in 2006 from the demolition of the Jackson Heights housing will have the first opportunity to live in this community.
Graham also mentioned the City of Shreveport received two grants from the National Parks Service to build an African American civil rights museum on Snow Street.
Click here for more information on this development from The City of Shreveport.