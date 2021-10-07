SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS sat down with Keith Hanson, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Shreveport to discuss the introduction of the SeeClickFix app to Shreveport residents on Wednesday.
The SeeClickFix app is designed to allow Shreveport residents to request assistance with city services or report non-emergency issues such as illegal dumping, graffiti and code violations.
"The nice improvement from our previous tools is that it's a mobile app, which is free and easy to access," said Hanson. "It's an easier way for Shreveport citizens to submit issues and pinpoint the location of where the issue is."
The app was designed in relations to the Cleaner Shreveport campaign, an on-going campaign that helps to beautify and clean up the city of Shreveport. "This app is a part of the suite of tools that we're launching to enable our citizens to use technology to help clean up our city and be a part of the solution," said Hanson.
The SeeClickFix app is now available to be downloaded on mobile devices on Google Play and the Apple App store.