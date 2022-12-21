City of Shreveport prepares for arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the arctic blast makes its way into the ArkLaTex, the City of Shreveport has added tools to make sure we're ready for any winter scenario. Shreveport now has two new snow plow attachments and new sanders.
Shreveport is working with LA DOTD, public works, and other city departments to ensure it can respond appropriately to any situation. Sand and salt reserves are also available. Salting and sanding will also happen at police and fire stations, hospitals emergency room entrance ramps, and major intersections to make sure everything remains passable.
If there is an emergency, public works will have crews on standby to de-ice roads. The number to call to report a problem is 318-673-7600.
Water and sewage are a priority with SWEPCO to keep the power on at the city's plants, and generators are on standby if needed.
Don’t forget the 3 Ps: pipes, pets, and plants. Make sure to bring your pets and potted plants inside, and protect your pipes.