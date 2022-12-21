SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court says it will not intervene in an appeals court decision that the City of Shreveport should not have to refund nearly $10 million for water customers due to overbilling.
A class-action suit alleged city had a system of averaging customers’ water usage part of the year, resulting in higher bills and more revenue for the water department. A Caddo District Court judge concluded the city’s practices resulted in millions in overcharges going back years, and ordered refunds.
The city defended the overall accuracy of water bills and the Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal agreed, saying, “To expect all manually read water meters in the city, consisting of tens of thousands of residences, to be read on the last day of every month is impossible.”
With the Supreme Court refusing to hear the plaintiffs’ appeal, the case has been sent back to Caddo District Court for further proceedings.
In the lawsuit, filed in 2017 to recover overpayments of water and sewerage charges, the plaintiffs alleged the city failed to properly calculate average winter consumption for residential sewerage use based on a formula in the city’s ordinance. They contended customers’ bills were consistently inaccurate because the city averaged water use in the four winter months instead of charging them for actual use.
Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman awarded damages to the plaintiffs. With interest added, the city was looking at having to pay approximately $11.4 million.
The class-action suit was filed during the administration of Mayor Ollie Tyler, amid ongoing complaints about the accuracy of water bills.