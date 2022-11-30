SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction this Thursday that will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end whenever the bidding stops.
The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUV’s, a fire truck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, pickup trucks, office furniture and much more. This auction will be held in conjunction with an open consignment auction conducted by Lawler Auction Company. All bids will be received online at Lawler Auction Company. The public can check out the photos, lists, terms, and start placing bids at bid.lawlerauction.com
This will be an auction open to the public and prospective buyers will have a chance to inspect and preview the items up for bid on Thursday between the hours of 1 p.m and 5 p.m at the Lawler Auction Facility, located at 7781 Highway 1 North, Shreveport, Louisiana.
All bidders must pre-register and get approved to bid prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Bidders must submit a signed bidder agreement, a copy of their driver’s license or government issued photo identification card, and proof of funds. Once the Bidder registers online, they will be required to put in a credit card or debit card with a $200 authorization hold that will act as a deposit.
If the bidder is not successful on any bids or if they pay in cash by 11:00 a.m. on Friday for any successful bids, that $200 will be refunded back to the card on file.
For more information about this auction, contact the Auctioneer, Danny Lawler, at (318) 929-7003.