SHREVEPORT, La. - it's official, Shreveport will suspend its recycling program starting Saturday.
In a news release the city states its recycling contract with Republic Services, the company that collects the recyclables, ends Friday and Pratt Industries, the company that disposes the recyclable material said they will close on Friday.
The city will also suspend the $2.50 collection fee.
Meanwhile, the city is looking for a company to collect and dispose the materials. The city has posted an advertisement online. The deadline for company submissions is Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 3 p.m.
While working to secure a new recycler, the Public Works Solid Waste Department will collect the recyclable materials as trash.
“We are asking everyone to place all of their waste in the green trash cans until a new contract is in place,” said Gary Norman, Public Works Director. “This will help Solid Waste be more efficient in collecting the trash.”
Customers with questions regarding recycling should call, (318) 673-5510.