SHREVEPORT, La. – Raises approved in January by the Shreveport City Council were reflected in employees’ paychecks last week.
Across-the-board pay raises of 13% were approved for all 2,400 workers through a serious of budget amendments.
Here’s the top 10 salaries effective Feb. 15, according to information provided today by the city in response to a public records request:
- Police Chief Wayne Smith, $195,359, up from $109,746
- Fire Chief John Lane, $187,020, up from $170,444
- Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn, $180,800, up from $160,000
- City engineer Patrick Furlong, $177,597, up from $157,159
- City attorney Ron Lattier, $169,508, up from $149,999
- Chief financial officer Kasey Brown, $157, 072, up from $139,000
- Public Works director Gary B. Norman, $152,705, up from $135,137
- Chief technology officer Keith Hanson, $152,559, up from $134,999
- Human Resources director Sherron Williams, $150,543, up from $133,224
- Community Development director Bonnie Moore, $146,902, up from $130,000.
It's uncertain what else factored into Chief Smith's salary to give him a substantial bump in pay.
Mayor Adrian Perkins’ salary is unchanged at $95,999. He can only get a salary increase with City Council approval.
Sixty-six other city employees make more than he does, including some ranking fire and police personnel and the city’s spokeswoman.