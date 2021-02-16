SHREVEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately.
This advisory will affect all customers of the city’s water system.
Water pressure in many areas of the city is extremely low due to the unprecedented winter storm and resulting water main blowouts across the water distribution system. Crews are working to identify and repair water main blowouts as quickly as possible.
During this time and once all repairs are made, the water supplied by the distribution system to facilities may be of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Department of Water & Sewerage is issuing a voluntary boil advisory effective when service is restored, until sample(s) collected and analyzed indicate the absence of coliform bacteria.
Councilman Grayson Boucher released the following statement on Facebook about the water pressure in his part of the city:
Here is an update on the water pressure issue in southeast Shreveport. The issue is impacting the entire city. I’ve been informed the pressure issues have been caused by multiple water main blow outs throughout the city as well as multiple pump stations impacted by the rolling blackouts. I’ve been in contact with the water department numerous times today and they are aware of pressure issues and are working hard to rectify the problem. Unfortunately I don’t have a time table for that.
We are unfortunately going through some uncharted territory with temperatures hitting record lows. I for one hate inconvenience but I’m afraid this weather event is going cause even more issues over the next few days.