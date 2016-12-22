The city of Shreveport continues to have problems getting utility bills right -- this time underbilling several thousand sewage customers, documents obtained by KTBS News show.
The same month that snafu was discovered, it had been disclosed that the city had lost $1 million in revenue due to an error in the water department's computerized billing system. That error resulted in thousands of heavy water users being underbilled for a year and a half.
This past October, an error by the software company that set up the water and sewerage billing system caused an underbilling of sewer charges for 5,785 residents living in an area bounded by Interstate 49, Jewella Avenue, Hollywood Avenue and Milam Street. Those customers' sewer rates went from $7.22 per thousand gallons to 1 cent per thousand gallons, other e-mails said.
It is not known how much revenue the city lost. Mayor Ollie Tyler's administration is refusing to discuss the matter, claiming an ongoing lawsuit over the water billing error prevents them from commenting. The city's attorney in that case, Julie Lafargue, also refused comment.
Tyler told City Council members that she is ordering an outside audit of the Water and Sewerage Department.
Days before Tyler sent the e-mail about the sewer billing errors, she had notified council members about underbilling of heavy water users.
A liaison between the city and Systems and Software told Department of Water and Sewerage Director Barbara Featherston that the company accepted full responsibility for the errors in the sewer bills. Featherson replied in an e-mail that "we expected that Systems and Software will pay for this."
That liaison did not respond to a request for comment from KTBS News about whether they will make restitution to the city.
The lawsuit against the city over the water billing errors was brought by local businessman Scott Pernici, who said he discovered the billing error on his water bill and brought it to the attention of city officials. Pernici believes he should be compensated for that by getting a 25 percent share of the additional revenue the Water Department will receive through higher bills for heavy water users. Pernici's suit accuses the Tyler administration of violating a confidentiality agreement by going ahead and fixing the problem without compensating him.
Pernici said he discovered the billing error after noticing an anomaly in his water bill and those of friends and family. Some city officials suspect Pernici got inside information from city hall, sources told KTBS News.
The city is fighting the lawsuit. In an earlier statement, Tyler likened Pernici's demands to blackmail. Pernici calls that "scurrilous allegations."
The city's attorney has asked a Caddo District Court judge to dismiss Pernici's suit, calling his demand for payment a "pay up or shut up" scheme.
Pernici "hatched a scheme to make money for himself and his friends at the expense of the city and its water customers" Lafargue said in a court pleading. "The purpose of the scheme was to force the city to choose between paying Pernici $1 million or staying quiet about a water billing error, which was a violation of a city ordinance, a bond agreement a federal court consent decree and the Clean Water Act."
Pernici contends the city would have kept underbilling heavy water users had he not told them.
"We did this in good faith and expected the city to act in good faith. That did not happen," Pernici said. "The city can continue to misrepresent this issue, but that will not change the facts. The city is $1 million dollars a year better off due to our efforts."
The city's request to dismiss the lawsuit is set for a hearing Jan. 11 in Caddo District Court.