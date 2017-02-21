The city of Texarkana, Arkansas is considering a new dog-tethering ordinance.
If approved, chaining dogs would become illegal inside the city limits.
The Board of Directors is considering an ordinance that would outlaw chaining or tethering dogs to stationary objects.
"We've been receiving a lot of complaints from citizens about how dogs have been treated, especially with heavy chains around their necks," said Kenny Haskins, Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager.
Haskins says the proposed ordinance outlines an alternative way for dog owners to properly restrain their animals.
"One thing for sure is utilizing a trolley system. We think that is a safe and humane way of caring for animals," explained Haskins.
Only one dog can be tethered to each cable run.
The cable should allow the animal to exercise, and have access to food, water and shelter.
Haskins says he's been working with the Animal Care and Adoption Center Director Charles Lokey to author the proposed ordinance.
"We really don't have anything that we can speak to right now with respect to rules and regulations regarding chains," said Haskins.
If the board approves the ordinance, he say there will an education period allowed before animal control officers begin issuing warning citations.
"We're not going to force this down anyone's throat. That's not the intent. It's to provide a safe and comfortable environment for the animals that they care for," said Haskins.