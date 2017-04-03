The City of Texarkana, Arkansas could decide Monday night whether to approve new rates for some city services.
If approved, the fire department could charge for responding to repeated false alarms and inspections of some businesses.
Fire officials say about 95 percent of the alarms to the department are false alarms.
Under the proposed ordinance, businesses would not be charge for the first three false alarms each year, but after that they could pay up to $75.
The department also inspects more than 1,000 businesses annually.
TAFD Chief David Fletcher says only facilities with high numbers of people, such as nursing homes and manufacturers, would be charged an inspection fee.
The proposed new rate fees also include an increase in the cost for turning over animals at the local shelter.
The Animal Care and Adoption Center on the Arkansas-side takes in animals from several municipalities in the Texarkana region.
Each of the cities pay a boarding fee of $90 for each animal.
Last month, Executive Director Charles Lokey says they took in nearly 300 animals.
Lokey says the shelter can not keep providing services at the current rates.
City officials say the new rates for fire and animal control, could bring in an extra $100,000 a year.
Currently, the city's expenses for the year are expected to come in at a million dollars more than its revenue.