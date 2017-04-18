The City of Texarkana, Arkansas votes to raise fees for some city services.
The increases will affect the animal shelter and fire department.
Officials say the new rates will go into effect immediately.
City officials say the adjusted fees for fire and animal control could bring in an extra $100,000 a year.
The Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday night to approve the ordinance that would authorize several new or increased fees for Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Department and Animal Care and Adoption Center services.
City Manager Kenny Haskins says the fees have not been updated in more than 30 years for either department.
Currently, the city's expenses for the year are expected to come in at a million dollars more than its revenue.
Haskins believes the new adjustments will go a long way in helping shore up the city coffers.
"All in all the reception has been great. We feel very confident that it's now time for us to begin recouping some of the costs associated with running city government," explained Haskins.
Under the new ordinance, the fire department can charge for responding to repeated false alarms and inspections of some businesses.
The new rate fees also include an increase in the cost for surrendering animals to the local shelter.
Next month, the city manger plans to present the city's Board of Directors with a plan to attach a $10 voluntary fee to residents' property tax bills.
If approved, the voluntary fee could potentially bring the city $285,000 a year.