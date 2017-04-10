Hotel Grim in Texarkana, Texas could soon become a hub of activity again.
City officials expect to vote Monday night on whether to take another financial step towards turning the project into a reality.
Council members will be updated on the renovation plans before they take a vote on whether to accept more than $1.4 million in loan guarantees from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hotel Grim is more than 90 years old and was closed nearly 30 years ago.
The structure was added to the National Historic Registry in May 2015.
The renovated site will have just under 100 housing units including about 20 affordable family housing units, as well as, commercial space on the first level.
"This project will mean there will be new bodies in the downtown area. The building will be able to draw in some new retail, which will help with the overall economic development of the town," said Hanan Southard, City of Texarkana, Texas Communications Coordinator.
Construction is set to begin on the project by the end of the year.
The city is partnering with private developer, Jim Sari, whose been involved with the project for the past eight years.