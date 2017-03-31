The City of Texarkana, Texas is kicking off a mobile data collection project to help determine the condition of the roadways inside the city limits.
Starting next week, Data Transfer Solutions LLC, based out of San Antonio, Texas will be traveling all the streets on the Texas-side collecting information and inventory on the condition of the pavement.
City officials say the company's digital cameras and advanced technology will be an asset in determining which streets are in need of repairs.
"We get complaints from time to time from residents about specific streets, but if no one is calling us and telling us what's going on then it's hard to know every street in the district. This company is going to help us take stock of the whole city and not just one street at a time," said Lisa Thompson, Texarkana, Texas City Spokesperson.
The road survey is expected to be completed within eight to ten days.