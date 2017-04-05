Work is now underway to upgrade several parks throughout the City of Texarkana, Texas.
Officials say the project to replace playground equipment will cost nearly $435,000.
City officials say the Capital Improvement Plan has given them the opportunity to make improvements to all of their parks, except for their three newest parks.
Grady T. Wallace and Spring Lake Park are next on the schedule for an upgrade.
In May, the city will spend more than $1 million to dredge the lake a Spring Lake Park.
"Our playgrounds have been in place for a really long time and they get used daily by thousands of children and so we needed it badly. We have to upgrade. It's a big expenditure and a big project to tackle," explained Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas Spokesperson.
Crews plan to have all of the playground equipment installed at the city parks with the next five weeks.
Last month, the city council approved the sale of $14.4 million in bonds to pay for 14 city projects.
Some of the other projects include, street repairs on Forest Lake Drive, roof replacements on various city buildings and new lights for the ball park.