SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field.
The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction Friday, asking a judge to stop further demolition. The petition asks for permanent injunction.
Friday, the city said it had no comment on the lawsuit.
Shreveport attorneys Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes are representing the plaintiffs. Last week, Harper, in a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins, cited the “sloppy manner” in which the bat guano remediation was done and claimed large amounts remain on site, creating a public health risk. Harper threatened then to file suit if the city did not respond.
According to the lawsuit, Henderson Construction is being paid $280,306 for the demolition work. Its contract consists of three sentences, none of which mention bats, bat removal, or guano and “certainly no mention of histoplasma remediation,” the petition states. Histoplasmosis is a respiratory disease that can be spread when its spores are released into the air when dried guano dust is disturbed.
The city later adjusted the contract to add $192,000 for “bat removal and guano cleanup.” The city didn’t define what those services would consist of or what methods would be used. And still, nothing was said by the city about sanitizing, disinfecting and disposing of the histoplasmosis elements in the stadium, the petition states.
According to the lawsuit, United Bat Control Inc. had previously submitted a proposal of $167,850 to Henderson Construction for bat and guano removal and histoplasmosis remediation, as well as odor control. United’s proposal was rejected. Instead, Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control LLC was selected as the subcontractor at the higher bid amount.
Perault started bat removal in late August. Local news media documented the process through interviews with Perault, but there was no mention of guano disinfection or histoplasmosis remediation in those reports, Harper notes in the petition.
Henderson began its heavy demolition on Sept. 26. At about the same time, United was asked to return to Shreveport and inspect the stadium in connection with the bat issue. Some Shreveport residents, who invited United Bat Control, were concerned about the work and many opposed the demolition of the stadium under any circumstances, according to the petition.
As a result of that visit, the plaintiffs believe bat infestations remain and, “more importantly, substantial guano deposits remain on the premises, un-remediated.”
Additionally, United Bat Control President Kevin Koski, who has 20 years experience in bat removal and histoplasmosis remediation, spent three days watching demolition. According to Koski, it’s likely the bats either returned or a new infestation began. He also said there are “very substantial deposits of guano” so it was either never removed or properly remediated.
The plaintiffs said they believe the process to pulverize contaminated chunks of concrete will create “huge clouds … which will become airborne and cover the surfaces of surrounding properties.” They note the proximity of neighborhoods to the facility and the fact that people will be on the adjoining fair grounds property in the coming weeks preparing for the State Fair of Louisiana later this month.
The plaintiffs want a judge to determine when the public health hazard no longer exists following proper remediation.