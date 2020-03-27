SHREVEPORT, La. -- A partnership including the City of Shreveport, SUSLA, Cohab, The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber announced on Friday announced the launch of Shreve.biz, a helpdesk for Shreveport and Caddo area businesses navigating the economic strains imposed by the COVID-19 crisis.
The Shreve.biz website, which is now live, contains information about the various forms of financial assistance available to businesses and in-depth support for small businesses is available via phone and video.
A volunteer team consisting of local professionals with banking, accounting, legal, and business backgrounds will offer free, private, one-on-one counseling for local business owners and managers. These volunteers will be equipped to answer common questions and help business owners understand and access SBA Disaster Loans, federal stimulus dollars, and private credit options.
The announcement comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the threat posed by COVID-19. This order, while essential for public health, has negatively impacted virtually every sector of the local economy.
Shreve.biz is intended to mitigate the impact for local businesses and assist them through this difficult period.
“This effort reflects the very best of Shreveport and it comes at a critical time,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “The public and private sectors are working together, and individuals with expertise are donating their time to advise and assist other businesses in need. We are all in this together, and we have to work together to flatten the curve and lift up small businesses.”
“Local businesses are suffering, and the smallest businesses have been hit the hardest” said Brandon Fail, the city's economic development director. “We want to do everything we can to help small businesses make it through this crisis so they can thrive again.”
“This is a difficult moment, but there is hope,” said Tim Magner, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce president. “As the details of the federal stimulus become clear, our staff and volunteers can help businesses access the latest information, apply for aid, and plan for the future.”
“Southern University and CoHab had already built a great relationship around entrepreneurship,” said Amanda Flynn, a Southern University’s Small and Emerging Business Development Program business advisor, who will be fielding calls as a part of the new service. “It was natural to pivot and serve the community in response to what we see as an overwhelming new need.”
On a related matter, also on Friday Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson announced the opening of an LED help desk that provides email and hotline support for Louisiana businesses impacted by COVID-19.
For COVID-19 business questions, LED may be reached at LEDbiz@la.gov or via the toll-free hotline, (833) 457-0531. The COVID-19 hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. High call volumes might result in delays. Callers are encouraged to keep trying, leave a voice mail or contact LED via email.
For Louisiana businesses seeking federal financial assistance, they are encouraged first to contact the U.S. Small Business Administration at SBA.gov/Disaster to apply for COVID-19 disaster aid. The SBA Customer Service Center may be reached at (800) 659-2955, with an additional TTY line for the hearing-impaired at (800) 877-8339.
“Louisiana has experienced the fastest rate of increase for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, and it is imperative that everyone in our state take part in the efforts to slow the spread of this disease,” Edwards said. “Businesses are making tremendous sacrifices to slow the spread, and resources are available to help businesses navigate this crisis. If your business has questions, please make use of the resources that Louisiana Economic Development has made available to you.”
“This LED help desk is the latest of our efforts to serve Louisiana businesses and to help them sustain operations through the challenges presented by COVID-19,” Pierson said. “At our website — OpportunityLouisiana.com/covid19 — you’ll find many additional resources for COVID-19 business assistance. We encourage you to use them, and we thank our many partners across Louisiana for their dedicated support of our efforts.”