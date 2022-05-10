SHREVEPORT, La. -- Don't expect any new garbage trucks for the city anytime soon. The city council unanimously voted to withdraw from consideration a request to pay about $325,000 more for 18 much needed trucks the city ordered last year.
The builder, Hol-Mac of Mississippi, says their costs went up and they need to pass that on to the city. But city council members consider that a breach of contract.
City Attorney Ron Lattier updated the council on Tuesday, saying his office has informed Hol-Mac that the city intends to hold them to the contract.
In other business, the council voted 4-2 to declare Fair Grounds Field as surplus. That means the wrecking ball could swing away for demolition of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. Republicans John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher were the 'no' votes.
That cost of demolition is nearly $600,000, including getting rid of a bat infestation. That can't start until August, after mating season, according to city officials.
The council also unanimously confirmed Mayor Adrian Perkins' pick for fire chief, Clarence Reese.