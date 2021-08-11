SHREVEPORT, La. – A majority of the Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday to ask the state for a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the city.
It’s something the Caddo Parish Commission tried earlier this month but failed.
But just because the City Council was successful doesn’t mean the state will push pause on drilling activity.
The legislation – ordinance No. 99 – is directed to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. It asks DNR to stop the drilling and fracking until a meeting can be held with citizens to address their concerns. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who authored the ordinance, said some of her constituents didn’t have information on what would take place and are being subject to noise, dust and health problems.
DNR spokesman Patrick Courreges told KTBS Wednesday he has not received the city’s ordinance so he couldn’t address the issues. But Courreges is familiar with the concerns since he spoke at the commission’s meeting on the same topic in late July.
However, he pointed out there is a standing order from the Office of Conservation dated May 21, 2009 – enacted a few months after the Haynesville Shale discovery in late 2008 – that addresses drilling operations in urban areas. That order, which is still in effect, addresses noise levels, well setbacks, fencing, site maintenance, dust, vibration, odors, lighting, work hours and more.
“Nobody has triggered that yet,” Courreges said of the order that’s enforceable by the state’s conservation office.
Councilman John Nickelson, who along with Councilman Grayson Boucher voted against the moratorium, said the council doesn’t have authority to stop the drilling and “DNR will likely deny that request.”
Nickelson, an attorney who’s represented landowners and oil and gas companies, said he was in agreement, though, with Taylor that the company doing the drilling should reach out to residents and address their concerns. But he opposed a moratorium because it sends the wrong message to the oil and gas industry which is “so critically important to our economy.”
Boucher said he’s been contacted by residents on Ellerbe Road Estates with some of the same complaints. But they are outside of the city. He pointed out there are three rigs within a 2-mile area of where he lives in southeast Shreveport so the close-proximity drilling is affecting other areas as well.
Taylor’s attention is to the Martin Luther King neighborhood, where drilling by Trinity Operating is close to homes. The company met with residents in May; Taylor said she asked for another meeting but that hasn't happened.
While some landowners there may have dealt with oil and gas leasing in 2009, others have not and she wants her constituents to be informed about what they face. She mentioned that some understand leases and lease language, but not everyone.
However, when it comes to lease agreements, that is not something either DNR or the conservation office gets involved with. Leases are considered private transactions between the landowner and the oil and gas company, Courreges told the commission at its July meeting.
Taylor still told the council Tuesday she wants the moratorium ordinance to be sent to DNR.
“Let them make the decision to say no,” she said.