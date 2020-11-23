SHREVEPORT, La. – Three instances of theft of city funds and concerns about obsolete inventory, pledged securities, budget non-compliance and lack of ethics training were highlights in the audit of the city of Shreveport’s 2019 financial report released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor’s office.
The internal thefts resulted in the arrests of several city employees. Their cases are pending prosecution in either district or federal court.
Here’s a review of those cases:
- In the first, a water and sewerage employee used city resources – gravel, dump trucks, and a backhoe – to install a gravel driveway at the employee’s residence. The approximate value of the assets involved was $22,088, and the misappropriation occurred on or around July 29, 2019. The individual, who is no longer employed by the City, was charged with felony theft and unauthorized use of a movable. The backhoe, valued at $20,000, was recovered. The case was ongoing as of this month.
- In the second instance, a city employee was arrested while purchasing fuel with a stolen city Fuelman card on October 16, 2019. The employee had three stolen Fuelman cards that were originally issued for vehicles in the Solid Waste Division of Public Works. The individual was indicted by a federal grand jury on credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. According to the indictment, unauthorized transactions totaled more than $400,000.
- In the third instance, a water and sewerage zone supervisor and site supervisor used city resources to install a concrete driveway and perform other concrete work at the zone supervisor’s residence. The approximate value of the assets involved was $3,302. In addition, city employees were used to complete the projects. The misappropriation occurred between January 10 and June 12, 2019. The individuals, who are no longer employed by the city, were charged with felony theft. The cases were ongoing as of this month.
Management response: In the water and sewer department, the director is requiring the superintendent of field operations to review all work orders daily. A new policy also requires the use of major equipment to be logged and approved.
As for the Fuelman misappropriation, the city immediately put new policies in place, including canceling and reissuing PIN numbers, replacing all fueling cards and restricting the cards’ use so that no fuel can be purchased after 10 p.m. and before 4 a.m. except for police and fire vehicles.
OTHER AUDIT FINDINGS:
Material Weakness – Lack of controls for cash and investment account reconciliations and review:
- The operating and payroll bank reconciliations were not provided upon request on June 16, indicating they were not completed timely.
- The operating, payroll and workman’s compensation bank account reconciliations were not prepared correctly and contained significant errors or omissions.
Management response: Every effort is made to complete reconciliation within the month following the bank’s statement. A bank reconciliation module was purchased with the present system, but personnel were unable to use it. New software systems are implemented by departments with no input from accounting or training to bring forward the transactions generated by them. The controller or his deputy has begun performing the final review of bank accounts. As necessary, the controller will also be involved in the reconciliation process and provide additional training.
Significant deficiency – Journal entry made by finance director without support
- A journal entry in the amount of $273,250 was posted to the general ledger by the former finance director with no supporting documentation or approval. It could not be determined if the entry was proper.
Management response: This entry was made prior to his retirement on Dec. 31. Staff believes he made the entry because his time was short, and he wanted to make sure it was done. His usual practice was to have staff accountants do it with supporting documentation. Controls are now in place to give the finance administration the only ability to view and approve journal entries.
Material weakness – Materially understated claim liabilities
- The risk department does not update the claims/litigation date regularly and specifically at year end with current data from the attorneys engaged by the city to handle litigation.
Management response: Accounting is in the process of working with the city attorney and senior risk manager to develop a unified approach to the development and maintenance of these records and develop a way to compare and test outstanding claims or potential claims for future years.
Significant deficiency – Grant revenue
- Grant revenue for two grants was misstated. Expenses for fourth quarter salaries and benefits totaling $24,864 related to DARE grants were miscoded as general expenses, causing the expenses and revenues to be understated by that amount. And unearned revenue totaling $34,985 for the advance draw of grant funds related to the Federal Justice Assistance Grant was improperly recognized as revenue for the fiscal year.
Management response: While accounting has made every effort to make sure data recorded it the grants is correct, the police and community development departments have personnel who control the drawdowns and expenses of their grant funds. Accounting will meet with the chief administrative officer and the appropriate department heads to discuss these difficulties and seek and implement solutions.
Material weakness – Material unrecorded liabilities and emergency work contracts.
- The city did not identify and properly accrue as liabilities the various invoices that are material to their respective funds at year-end, including liabilities from emergency sewer work.
Management response: The city’s purchasing manual did not reflect the state’s bid law so by following the manual the bid results were not in compliance with state law. The manual has been revised. The invoices, which exceeded $8 million, were not provided to accounting until late March or early April. The accounting department usually closes out the end of the year in February.
MANAGEMENT LETTER
Obsolete inventory:
Observation: During the inventory observation for Fire Maintenance, auditors noted approximately $20,000 - $30,000 of air packs included in inventory which are unusable. They have been included in inventory for the past three years and are waiting for the special operations chief to approve the sale of these at an auction or to a vendor who can recycle and use them.
Correction actions: City proposes to provide tighter controls over the inventory process. Inventory activities will be done in conjunction with department heads, internal audit, finance and external audit.
Pledged securities:
Observation: Deposits held at one bank were not fully insured, causing the city to have exposure totaling $220,850.
Correction actions: The bank account is held in a third party’s name, although the funds are provided by the city. The arrangement over this account ends on Dec. 31.
Budget non-compliance:
Observation: Two budgets had actual revenue below the budgeted revenue by more than 5%. The actual revenue of the public safety grants fund budget is 26% or $545,275 less than the amended budgeted revenue and the actual revenue of the environmental grants fund is 87% or $114,449 less than the budgeted revenue.
Correction actions: The city will implement procedures with the assistant CAO to monitor the budget more closely.
Ethics training:
Observation: In 2019, the city did not have evidence of ethics training for one of 60 employees selected for testing.
Correction actions: City officials endured all will be done in 2020 by requesting every department at the beginning of December provide a declaration they have confirmed compliance of all employees. This will be followed up with an inquiry to HR.