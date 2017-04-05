Mayor Ollie Tyler hosted a second meeting on Wednesday afternoon about the proposal to add bike lanes to some city streets.
The mayor and her staff took the suggestions made at the initial meeting earlier this year and tweaked their game plan in what they say is an effort to be good stewards of taxpayers money.
Based on citizens feedback, they plan on implementing "sharrows" on both Creswell and Ockley Drive. Sharrows are basically shared lane markings, letting bikers know they have a right to the road.
They also eliminated the proposal for lanes on Centenary Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue.
It was previously suggested that both of those roads would have only one bike lane going north or south, which raised concerns for bikers who wanted the ability to go both directions on each street safely. City officials also say they plan on prioritizing education of the community before they implement these lanes, so both drivers and riders know their rights.
City officials gave no solid date of when to expect the bike lanes to be complete, but say they should be finished by the end of this summer.
