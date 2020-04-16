SHREVEPORT, La. -- A $11.3 million grant has been awarded to the city of Shreveport for operating expenses to maintain transit service in the city and Bossier City during the pandemic, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Federal Transit Administration announced the grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27.
The grant can be used for operating expenses including driver salaries, fuel costs, maintenance, administrative expenses, sanitation products and other related costs.
“I am very pleased to announce that Shreveport will have the financial resources the city needs to maintain its transit operations and continue ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its public transportation system,” said U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson in a statement Thursday. “It is critical that the people in our community continue to have access to transportation so they are able to travel for food, medicine and anything else they may need to survive. I thank the Trump administration and the FTA for this award to keep Shreveport’s transit operations running, while maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions.”
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a statement Thursday.
“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”