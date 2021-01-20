SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport water department vehicle was stolen Wednesday afternoon when an armed man took it from a city employee, police said in a news release.
The employee told police he was in the 3800 block of Mayfield Street when a man with a gun came up to him and demanded the city truck. The employee tried to stop the thief from driving off but was unsuccessful. The employee received minor injuries to his hand, police said.
The truck, a 2017 Dodge pickup, was found unoccupied a short distance away in the 3900 block of Pixley Drive.
Robbery and crime scene investigators processed the truck for evidence and conducted interviews, but no arrest has been made so far.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.