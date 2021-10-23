SHREVEPORT, La - The city of Shreveport partnered with Shreveport Green, to host this weekend's "Love Shreveport" citywide cleanup. The event was today from 8 am until noon.
The first three hundred volunteers got a free t-shirt, and community service hours were offered. There were lots of folks out and about across the city, picking up trash and debris. It's part of the ongoing #cleanershreveport public awareness campaign.
"Our litter index that we did this spring showed that we were more littered than we had been in the past. Mayor Perkins and his administration has taken a big lead in helping cleanup and letting the citizens take responsibility for it," said Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green.
After the cleanup there was food and activities. Those competing for a prize, took their trash to the fair grounds or took a picture of it to be counted.