SHREVEPORT, La. - The Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup is set for Saturday. The city and Shreveport Green are hosting the event.
The citywide cleanup is part of the ongoing #CleanerShreveport public awareness campaign to help target opportunities to enrich and improve the city.
"If you drive around the city on that day, you can expect to see hundreds of Shreveport citizens picking up trash, cleaning up their homes, you name it," Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release. "The after effect of it will be that Shreveport will look a lot cleaner and we will continue to be proud of our city."
Teams will be able to bring their trash to the Fair Grounds from 8 a.m. to noon. The trash disposal area will be located between the baseball stadium and I-20.
For the first-time, the City will be tracking teams’ progress with an app, developed by the Department of Information Technology.
More than two dozen groups have signed up:
- Mayor Adrian Perkins and his team will be cleaning up the area in Mooretown surrounding the Shreveport Regional Airport.
- The Shreveport Police Department will have more than 60 officers and family members focusing their efforts in Cedar Grove between Linwood and St. Vincent including the blocks from 70th to 84th.
- The Department of Property Standards will be addressing illegal dump sites citywide.
- The Department of Community Development is targeting its cleanup day in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood.
- Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook is organizing a team that will be cleaning up around I-49 and Pierremont/Hollywood.
Another ongoing part of the #CleanerShreveport campaign is the Bring It On the Bus initiative, created by SporTran. The campaign encourages public bus riders in Shreveport to dispose small trash items they are traveling with in the bin located inside the bus.
"This cleanup will just show that everyone cares about our city and are willing to make sacrifices for it to look the best that it can," Perkins said. He encourages citizens to begin cleaning up within their neighborhoods on the citywide cleanup day or wherever they're located first before going to other areas.
The citywide cleanup is expected to have over 700 volunteers, surpassing last year's volunteer numbers. Volunteers can sign up as individuals or organizations.
Click here to register for the event.