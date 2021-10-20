SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is partnering with Shreveport Green to host the next Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup on Saturday.
The citywide cleanup is part of the ongoing #CleanerShreveport public awareness campaign to help target opportunities to enrich and improve the city. "If you drive around the city on that day, you can expect to see hundreds of Shreveport citizens picking up trash, cleaning up their homes, you name it," said Mayor Adrian Perkins. "The after effect of it will be that Shreveport will look a lot cleaner and we will continue to be proud of our city."
Another ongoing part of the #CleanerShreveport campaign is the Bring It On the Bus initiative, created by SporTran. The campaign encourages public bus riders in Shreveport to dispose small trash items they are traveling with in the bin located inside the bus.
"This cleanup will just show that everyone cares about our city and are willing to make sacrifices for it to look the best that it can," said Perkins. He encourages citizens to begin cleaning up within their neighborhoods on the citywide cleanup day or wherever they're located first before going to other areas.
The citywide cleanup is expected to have over 700 volunteers, surpassing last year's volunteer numbers. Volunteers can sign up as individuals or organizations.
