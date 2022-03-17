SHREVEPORT, La- North Louisiana and east Texas could soon see a major development in transportation. Amtrak is looking into connecting Dallas to Atlanta and the route would go through north Louisiana.
This is an idea that has been suggested for more than a decade, but now is right on the edge of becoming a reality. Creating passenger rail through Shreveport has encountered obstacles along the way. But now, circumstances have made it, not only possible, but likely.
"One of those hurdles was working with KCS, it's their rail mainly. And now with the merger potential of Canadian Pacific and KCS, it's made that a viable option."
Last year, Governor Edwards chose Mayor Perkins for the Southern Rail Commission. Since then, Perkins has been the driving force behind this project.
"It hasn't been since the 1960s, 1970s since we had passenger rail here. Amtrak has actually already done a study that shows that this route is actually profitable for them. Very few routes in the country are popular for Amtrak."
Other civic leaders are excited by the numerous possibilities the project would create.
"It truthfully opens you up from the drive from your house to that station, and the entire United States is opened up to you for travel."
Knox Ross, Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission, says the potential for growth may not stop with this route.
"You know we're looking, we're also working Baton Rouge to New Orleans… we're also looking to extending that on up to Shreveport where there would be a connection from Shreveport-Bossier down to Baton Rouge and to New Orleans."